Ready To Roll

Stoney Chaffin has established a new hand-rolled cigar service—3 Howling Sisters—in Morgantown.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

Huntington native Stoney Chaffin lived in the popular tourist destination of Myrtle Beach for over two decades. It was there that he established his hand-rolled cigar business back in the early 2000s. He made a name for himself hand-rolling cigars at festivals and private events, and he even opened up his own shop, The Myrtle Beach Cigar Factory, in 2006. “But to tell you the truth, I don’t like the beach,” Chaffin says. So, he brought his cigar-rolling business back to his home state in 2017.

Chaffin established his brand, 3 Howling Sisters, in Morgantown after a victorious battle with colon cancer. Since moving to Morgantown, his oldest of three daughters—who were Chaffin’s inspiration for the name of the business—has been taking care of his former customer base in Myrtle Beach.

Chaffin says he enjoys living in Morgantown, but the county’s indoor-smoking restrictions have him perplexed about what to do next. He’d love to open a cigar shop or lounge in the area, but that business model doesn’t quite align with the county restrictions.

So, Chaffin plans to keep rolling cigars by hand for connoisseurs and exploring creating more innovative products like West Virginia moonshine-infused cigars, with the help of his friends at the Kirkwood Winery in Summersville. He also hopes to participate in upcoming local events and to increase his products’ presence in tobacco outlets across the region—meanwhile, shop online at 3howlingsisters.com.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN