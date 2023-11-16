Readers Meet Writers

On Saturday, November 18, visit the Morgantown Public Library to mingle with some of your favorite local authors.

Mary Lucille DeBerry. Photographed by Kaylar Moser.

The Morgantown Public Library System is a haven for local readers and members of the community, a place to gather, learn, and explore. It’s also a source of inspiration for writers and a place where new readers find them. The two are converging on the library this Saturday for its latest free event.

MPLS’s Local Author Fair invites the community in to meet a few of our area’s wordsmiths. “It is an event to showcase authors and creators from the surrounding area and give them an opportunity to socialize with potential readers,” says Emily Sparrow, outreach and programs coordinator for MPLS. “It provides a unique opportunity to meet them, support the Morgantown Public Library System, and shop local for the holidays.”

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, exhibitors can be found at tables throughout the library’s second floor, where visitors can chat, browse, and purchase books, art, and other merchandise. The library itself will sell tote bags and fun stickers—”This Barbie Supports Libraries” needs to be on your water bottle. Enjoy some light refreshments as you peruse, and don’t forget to enter your name into the 3 p.m. raffle. “The prize will include some of our coolest library goodies,” Sparrow teases.

Exhibitors at the Local Author Fair include

Tom Bredehoft. Photographed by Kaylar Moser.

“It’s nice to be able to talk to people from different places and learn about their reading interests and practices,” says Stansberry, an award-winning author slated to greet readers new and old at the fair this weekend. Stansberry’s latest book, Isle of Shadows—the final installment of a three-book middle-grade series that follows the adventures of a wizard named Inkydomus—will be with him in a special printing that puts the whole trilogy into one singular book. “It’s good to see where the story originates. I like to be on both sides of that.”

MPLS is looking forward to not only highlighting some of our local creators, but also promoting storytelling and creativity and encouraging people to buy local books and art—a goal any reader can get behind. “West Virginia has a lot of talent that doesn’t always get recognized,” Stansberry says. “You could pick up a book that might not be a bestseller but is one you might really like.”

To keep up with the Morgantown Public Library System’s upcoming events and programs, be sure to check out its website and follow it on Facebook.

