Read with WV Living

A new book club is kicking off on Main Street in Granville.

A brand new book club is coming to the Morgantown area, just minutes from downtown Morgantown. Hosted by WV Living magazine, a publication from our parent company, New South Media, the book club aims to celebrate West Virginia writers and stories by bringing readers together to chat, discuss, and meet with fellow bibliophiles.

The club’s books are selected by WV Living editors based on several criteria that give the club its West Virginia focus: book picks must be about West Virginia, by a West Virginian, or printed and distributed through WVU Press.

The best part of the club is that you’ll have plenty of time to get through each unique read. It’s set to meet quarterly—four times over the course of the year—leaving readers time to prepare for each meeting. Keep an eye on WV Living’s social media pages as well as the latest issue of the magazine for announcements regarding the next book and meeting dates.

For the inaugural book club meeting, the book had to be a showstopper! And what’s better than the tale of an unexpected West Virginia jewel thief? We have the answer: a tale of a West Virginia jewel thief that isn’t fiction. Diamond Doris: The True Story of the World’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief tells the story of Slab Fork native Doris Payne, a woman raised in a world of poverty, segregation, and racism with big dreams and a magic touch when it comes to the finer things.

So don your jewels and join fellow readers at The F.A.R.M on Main Street in Granville on May 7, 2024, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss Payne’s glittering exploits and watch scenes from the documentary The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.

Register to attend this first meeting of well-read minds. You’ll have three options for how you would like to participate:

Register to join the discussion online for free. Register to receive a copy of the book and access to the online discussion. Register to receive a copy of the book and join the discussion in person with WV Living at The F.A.R.M. Ticket price also includes refreshments and a commemorative favor.

Online streaming begins at 6:30 p.m. Space for the in-person event is limited, so register soon! And find Diamond Doris: The True Story of the World’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief at The F.A.R.M. 1179 Main Street, Granville

