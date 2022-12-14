Inspire a girl you know with the first-edition Lila Bear Explor(her) Box.

Courtesy of Libera

Is there a tween on your list you’d like to fill with inspiration? Just in time to finish your gift-buying, the local women- and youth-focused nonprofit Libera has created a STEM educational box crafted particularly with girls ages 7 to 12 in mind.

The first edition Explor(her) Box—the debut of a soon-to-come bi-monthly Lila Bear Explor(her) Club box subscription—is titled “Reach for the Moon” and contains a 70-piece buildable astronaut, a space-themed origami activity, an infinity space cube puzzle, and much more.

Here are five reasons to gift a young person you know with a “Reach for the Moon” box.

You can inspire a child to imagine what she can achieve as she learns the story of Katherine Johnson, the NASA pioneer, female mathematician, and trailblazing West Virginian who helped put the first astronauts into space.

Help her explore the world of space through engaging books, STEM-inspired toys, creative crafts, bonus activities provided by NASA, and tickets to a local observatory.

Motivate her to take action for herself, her community, and the planet by introducing her to small ideas that make a big impact.

Buy a box, give a box: for every box purchased, one will be gifted to a student at an under-resourced school in West Virginia.

Your purchase supports Libera’s nonprofit programs for at-risk youth, especially West Virginia youth aging out of foster care.

Libera is shipping the “Reach for the Moon” box quickly for the holidays—order online for $30 plus shipping while supplies last.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN