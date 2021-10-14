Raising Fun to Fight Hunger

Empty Bowls Monongalia invites you to its annual Fall Fun Raiser.

Empty Bowls Monongalia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding those struggling with hunger in Mon County. Serving 24 partner agencies, Empty Bowls helps feed any member of the community struggling with hunger, from the unsheltered to working families not making ends meet. Since 2007, the organization has helped supply 131,000 meals alone, as well as feeding 31,000 people in food pantries.

Organizations like this are able to do the amazing work they do through the support of the community they’re in. Empty Bowls is no different. Its upcoming fundraiser, the Fall Fun Raiser, is taking place this weekend and is open to anyone who wishes to help support a good cause while having a little fun, too.

We chatted with Empty Bowls Monongalia executive director Brian Diller, who shared five reasons why you should go out to the Fall Fun Raiser this weekend:

Getting out. After nearly two years of quarantining and staying away from public places, everyone is looking for something fun to do outside of their familiar four walls. There will be games, music, and delicious food in a beautiful space that meets COVID-19 safety protocols. Community support. By getting out for a night of fun, you aren’t supporting just an organization, but your community as well. Every dollar made during the event is guaranteed to stay here in Mon County. New faces. The Fall Fun Raiser brings out new and interesting people from all walks of life, ready and willing to support the organization and their community. Food! Fantastic food will be available for those who attend the event. With all the options available, you are sure to find something that has your mouth watering. A good deed. When you leave the event at the end of the night, you will leave having spent what you would have at a restaurant or a night on the town. The difference is that what you spent will be used to help people right in your own community.

The Empty Bowls Monongalia Fall Fun Raiser will take place at the WVU Alumni Center on Saturday, October 16, from 5:30 to 10 pm. Online ticket registration is now closed, but you can get your ticket at the door.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN