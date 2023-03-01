Raise the Roof at the Erickson Alumni Center

Help a Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity family help themselves.

Courtesy of Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity

Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity’s spring 2023 Raise the Roof fundraiser is this Saturday, March 4. MVHFH lifts us all up by providing safe and affordable housing in Marion, Mon, and Preston counties, and this is its biggest fundraiser of the year. Here’s why you should go:

Time among friends at WVU’s Erickson Alumni Center

Games and live and silent auctions—including a WVU basketball signed by Coach Huggins

Heavy hors d’oeuvres, plus desserts

The satisfaction of supporting a home currently under construction in Kingwood and one to begin later this year in Fairmont.

Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity has built 65 affordable homes since it was established in 1990. Partner families help build their homes alongside volunteers, then pay affordable mortgages that ground them in stable futures. Tickets to the fundraiser may be purchased online for $75.

