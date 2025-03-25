Raise a Glass

Today, March 27, 2025, is International Whisk(e)y Day.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

There’s a reason this week to start the weekend early: International Whisk(e)y Day. Founded in 2009 in honor of the famed British whiskey writer Michael Jackson, the day is celebrated on Jackson’s birthday. The name is used with the parentheses in support of both Scottish, Canadian, and Japanese whiskies, which don’t use the “e,” and Irish and American whiskeys, which do.

Here are a few of our favorite spots in town for a glass:

If you’ve never quite found your taste for whiskey, there’s a locally enhanced whiskey that might be just the thing for you. Mountain State Spirits of nearby Harrison County uses Old World techniques to infuse single-barrel bourbon—bourbon is a subset of whiskey—in small batches with fruit or nuts and sweeten it with local honey or syrup. The result is an award-winning and very sippable cordial known as a bourbon ratafia, in four varieties: Cherry Bounce, Hazelnut Honey, Honey Pear, and Walnut Maple. You can find it at Ashebrooke Liquor Outlet. That’s also a great place to find award-winning West Virginia distillations from places like The Bullock Distillery and Swilled Dog.

Not into starting the weekend early? No worries—just wait a couple months. The completely separate World Whisky Day falls on the third Saturday of May every year, May 17 this year.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN