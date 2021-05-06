Railroad Agent’s Home

The owner also served in city leadership.



courtesy of @HistoricMorgantown

This lovely turn of the century home was built on Grand Street c. 1907 for Charles F. Sutherland.

Sutherland came to Morgantown to serve as the General Freight and Passenger Agent of the Morgantown & Kingwood Railroad. He then started the Sutherland Coal Company and was elected mayor of Morgantown.

In 1921, the City of Morgantown amended the charter to a council–manager form of government. Mr. Sutherland was appointed to serve as the first city manager of the University City.

