“Mom, I’m Bored.”

image courtesy of Appalachian Miniature Golf

Fun for the whole family is waiting for you at the Morgantown Mall. No, we’re not talking about a shopping spree or a stop in the food court for that salty pretzel. We’re talking about ax-throwing kind of fun and black light, Halloween-themed minigolf kind of fun. Fun your kids will love—fun that will make them comply when you ask them to do chores.

Appalachian Miniature Golf and Appalachian Axe Throwing are two veteran-owned businesses and the newest family entertainment options to hit Morgantown. They opened to the public last week and people are raving, says co-owner Jamie Summerlin. Having raised two kids here with his wife, Tiffany, Summerlin knows that indoor activities for families are sorely needed. “We’ve always talked about the fact that there weren’t too many things to do like this in Morgantown, and that we always had to travel outside of the city for this kind of fun,” he says.

Summerlin, a 20-year Morgantown resident and Braxton County native, and his business partner, John Tokarz, originally from Grafton, are on a mission to deliver fun in their space in the old Sears. There are eight lanes for ax throwing available for reservations, and the 18-hole miniature golf course will change themes for seasons and holidays.

A spooky haunted house called “Apparition” is in the works for a September debut. And the pair say there is plenty more to come—so stay tuned.

Check out the details at appaxeco.com and appalachianminigolf.com.