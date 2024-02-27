Public Art: Destination, Morgantown

Grab your passport and become a certified globetrotter in the world of Morgantown art.

From statues, canvases, and mosaics to crosswalks and outdoor and indoor murals, Morgantown’s public art scene stands out. Since 2022, 16 new art installations have popped up throughout the city. Luckily, you can now track your public art journey through your very own Public Art Passport, which you can pick up at the Visit Mountaineer Country CVB office or download from the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown website. Although you can probably check off your passport right away for the most prominent murals around town—think Harriet Tubman on Pleasant Street—you might be surprised to hear of these three indoor murals.

“Flight” by Deborah Palmer, 2017

Throughout the second floor of the Morgantown Municipal Airport, you’ll find this mural spanning six walls. With paint and 3D elements, this project explores different portrayals of flight, from birds and bats to butterflies, moths, and—of course—airplanes. Created with help from “Arts in the Park” campers and former City Manager Paul Brake, your first indoor public art destination exemplifies new heights.

“Mineral Industries” by Robert Lewis Lepper, 1942

In room G21 of West Virginia University’s White Hall, this painted mural acts as an ode to West Virginia’s resources. The wall-to-wall spread showcases the extraction and processing of resources such as coal and gas. If your spidey sense goes off when stamping your passport here, you’ve probably already seen this mural in Spider-Man 2—it was recreated as the backdrop for Peter Parker’s bank fight against Doctor Octopus.

“Storybook Castle” by Josephine Mather Aull, 1965

On the back wall of the Morgantown Public Library, you’ll find this ceramic mural literally coming right out of the wall. Stamping your passport here transports you to the 3D castle, where you’ll see a variety of storybook scenes taking place. Sights include a fire-breathing dragon, King Arthur and his sword, Peter Pan and the gang in flight, and many more well-loved fairy-tale characters.

Last year, Morgantown gained “Birth of A Song” by Jamie Lester on Foundry Street, “You are Beautiful” at the Ruby Amphitheatre, and four new sculptural installations at the WVU CAC and the surrounding area. With two additional murals in the works downtown and at the Art Museum of WVU right now, you’re not likely to run out of public art to enjoy any time soon.











READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN