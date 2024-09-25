Apothecary Ale House’s biergarten is the perfect setting for Oktoberfest.

Images Courtesy of Apothecary Ale House

It’s Oktoberfest season—and where better to celebrate than Apothecary Ale House’s biergarten? Apothecary’s second annual Oktoberfest weekend is this Friday and Saturday.

Look for a tap takeover in the biergarten featuring some of Apothecary’s favorite German breweries. Think crisp, golden lagers with foamy heads in hearty steins that put you in the mood for fall and fun. But this is Apothecary we’re talking about, so there will also be German wheat beers, black lagers, and lots of other specialties.

Nothing goes better with German beer than grilled sausages. Apothecary has planned a Bavarian-style cookout with bratwurst, knockwurst, and weisswurst, so show up hungry. There will be pretzels, too, of course.

Completing the Oktoberfest atmosphere will be traditional brass bands in the garden both nights, along with prizes and giveaways.



Oktoberfest weekend starts at 4 p.m. this Friday, September 27, and runs all day Saturday.

