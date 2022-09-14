Pre-Game Pizzazz

Bertha

This 1973 Winnebago has had quite a few owners. Julie Zuercher bought her from a woman in West Union, and Bertha lore says some WVU Law students originally fixed her up. “People come to our tailgate every year and say, ‘I used to own Bertha!’” Zuercher says. Look for Bertha in front of Ruby Hospital. “You can recognize her by the big bow tie,” Zuercher says. “Our tailgate is open to anyone.”

Courtesy of Julie Zuercher