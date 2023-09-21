POP! in for some tailgating treats.

This soda shop offers more than just drinks.

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

POP! The Soda Shop in Westover is known for its unique drink options. Offering soda mixtures, mocktails, and shaved ice, it has a flavor for everyone. The shop recently expanded to offer trays of baked goods—the perfect addition to a tailgate spread.

POP!’s breakfast trays include muffins, croissants, and cinnamon rolls, and trays geared to an afternoon or evening tailgate include pepperoni rolls and cookies. Sizes vary: breakfast trays, for example, come in 24 or 26, with eight or 12 of each product—muffins, croissants, or mini–cinnamon rolls. Nick Atkins, one participant in the family-run business that opened in the summer of 2022, has a clear favorite. “Everything is handmade and delicious, but we recommend getting mini–cinnamon rolls with any order,” says Atkins.

Every snack option on the catering menu comes in a wide selection of flavors: four muffin flavors, three croissants, three cinnamon rolls, eight pepperoni rolls, and 11 donut options. All of the recipes have been personally developed by Whitney Atkins for her friends and family. POP! is excited to offer these handmade goodies to the public. “We hope that everyone enjoys them as much as we have,” Atkins says.

Place your order at least 48 hours before pickup. It comes packaged on deli-style trays, but POP! can also accommodate customers who prefer individual packaging.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN