Pooch Spoilers Inside

Looking to spoil your furry friend? Here are a few West Virginia small businesses that cater to four-legged clients—or friends who slither or fly—and would love to help.

1. Exotic Jungle Pet Superstore in Morgantown offers everything you need for your pet under one roof. They’ve implemented specific rules for the safety of their staff and shoppers that will be in place for the rest of the year. Check them out on Facebook.

image courtesy of Exotic Jungle Pet Superstore

2. Pet Palace in Huntington is well-stocked with essentials and extras. They even offer pick-up and drop-off services for grooming, which, let’s be honest, we could all use right about now.

image courtesy of Pet Palace

3. Eastern Pet Supply in Bridgeport provides families with quality pet supplies and has served the community since 1990. You might even find your next furry friend among the adoptable pets that are featured in the store.

image courtesy of Eastern Pet Supply

4. Miss Booger’s Pet Sitting & Supplies offers customers more than a great name. This Harpers Ferry institution has implemented special concierge services. Learn more on its website.

image courtesy of Miss Booger’s Pet Sitting & Supplies

5. Ripley Pets and Supplies has pretty much everything you could need for your pet. They offer all kinds of services, too, in Jackson, Mason, and Roane counties.

image courtesy of Ripley Pets and Supplies

posted on May 25, 2020

