Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown Magazine

· 3 Comments

POLL: Which gubernatorial horse will you put your money on: Jimbo or Salango?

Interactive Content· Morgantown Lowdown· News + Issues






Please share, follow & like us :)

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. AvatarPaul Holcomb says

    The design and wording of this survey is deceptive. Placing a button underneath the candidate you WON’T vote for significantly increases the chance for false positives for both groups, then throwing into question any conclusions you may draw from this data. The text of the buttons is cute and funny, but too long and may confuse many users. I think that you have a good opportunity to collect useful information on the mindset of the Morgantown population, but unless you use well-crafted questions, your results will be meaningless.

    Reply

    • AvatarPam Kasey says

      Hello, Paul. You’re right about the photos — that was an error on my part (this is Pam Kasey, the editor of Morgantown magazine), proof-reading the text but not checking the photo placement. We’ve corrected that. Re the text, I appreciate your thought that we have an opportunity to collect useful information with our polls. I agree, and we’ll be less playful and more thoughtful in the future. Thank you for the corrective!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *