Poll: Which Bridge is Best?

Which of the longest single-arch bridges in the world is the best-looking?

New River Gorge Bridge Photos by Randall Sanger

When West Virginia’s New River Gorge Bridge opened in 1977, it was the longest single-arch bridge in the world. Forty-four years later, it’s the fifth-longest, according to Wikipedia. We still think it’s the prettiest. Which one do you like best?

Bridge stats

Third Pingnan Bridge

Pingnan County, Guangxi, People’s Republic of China

Opened in 2020

Longest in the world in 2021 at 1,886 feet

Chaotianmen Bridge

Chongqing, People’s Republic of China

Opened in 2009

Second-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,811 feet

Lupu Bridge

Shanghai, People’s Republic of China

Opened in 2003

Third-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,804 feet

Bosideng Bridge

Sichuan, People’s Republic of China

Opened in 2012

Fourth-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,740 feet

New River Gorge Bridge

Fayetteville, West Virginia, U.S.

Opened in 1977

Fifth-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,699 feet

Bayonne Bridge

Bayonne, New Jersey–Staten Island, New York City, U.S.

Opened in 1931

Sixth-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,673 feet