Poll: Which Bridge is Best?

Which of the longest single-arch bridges in the world is the best-looking?
When West Virginia’s New River Gorge Bridge opened in 1977, it was the longest single-arch bridge in the world. Forty-four years later, it’s the fifth-longest, according to Wikipedia. We still think it’s the prettiest. Which one do you like best?
Bridge stats
Third Pingnan Bridge
Pingnan County, Guangxi, People’s Republic of China
Opened in 2020
Longest in the world in 2021 at 1,886 feet
Chaotianmen Bridge
Chongqing, People’s Republic of China
Opened in 2009
Second-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,811 feet
Lupu Bridge
Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
Opened in 2003
Third-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,804 feet
Bosideng Bridge
Sichuan, People’s Republic of China
Opened in 2012
Fourth-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,740 feet
New River Gorge Bridge
Fayetteville, West Virginia, U.S.
Opened in 1977
Fifth-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,699 feet
Bayonne Bridge
Bayonne, New Jersey–Staten Island, New York City, U.S.
Opened in 1931
Sixth-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,673 feet
Leave a Reply