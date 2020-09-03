September 3, 2020 · 4 CommentsPOLL: Do you think WVU COVID case numbers should be kept out of Mon County’s color-coding calculation? COVID-19· Morgantown Lowdown· News + Issues· WVU
Comments
Russ Heckman Jr says
I believe we would be foolish to not count them, however, WVU needs to continue to monitor their systems and do everything possible, including expulsion to prevent Monogalia County from becoming an area which depends on the maturity of transient young adults for the welfare of the individuals who call this area HOME.
Tiffany Newbold says
No. WVU students are firmly interwoven in our community. You cannot manipulate statistics to get the results you want. We should not be placing more value on playing high school sports than on health and safety during this time. This coming from a parent who has a high school athlete.
Eric W Newbold says
No
Michelle says
These students did not come here and go straight to their dorm and stay there. They were out to stores and restaurants. They have been out in the community so their numbers need to be counted with the county numbers.