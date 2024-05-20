Play Day Giveaway with Bobbi’s World

Get ready for an adventure at Bobbi’s World: Party and Play Zone, Morgantown’s brand new indoor playground! From May 20 to June 9, 2024 you have 11 chances to win big in this exciting sweepstakes!

Bobbi’s World understands the boundless energy kids have, and they’re here to help them release it in an exciting and engaging way. The new indoor playground is designed for kids to play, explore, and let their imaginations run wild. With various play structures, slides, and interactive zones, Bobbi’s World is the perfect place for kids to climb, jump, and slide to their heart’s content.

Located at 223 Everhart Drive, right across from University High School, Bobbi’s World is not just a playground—it’s an experience. It offers open play sessions for all ages and special hours for children 5 and under, and it’s the perfect spot to host your birthday parties. There’s also a full snack bar and arcade.

The grand prize is a 10 play pass package (retail $120), giving you access to all of the fun Bobbi’s World has to offer 10 times over! But that’s not all—five lucky winners will receive one-hour play passes, perfect for a quick adventure, and another five winners will snag $10 snack bar certificates to keep the fun fueled.

So enter for your chance to win by completing the form below, then plan on joining the festivities during Bobbi’s World’s Grand Opening celebration on June 9 from noon to 4 p.m. for a day of play they won’t soon forget!

