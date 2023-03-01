Plant Seeds for a Greener Future at the Spring Fling

Grow more than a cash-rich community.

Spring is popping up all around us, and later this month you’ll have the opportunity to Shop Small and score handmade art, home decor, apparel, skin care, jewelry, and other unique, inspiring gifts. Here are a few of the vendors who will be setting up at the Rare Form Markets + Music Spring Fling on Saturday, March 25, at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park.

The Pretty Pickle Megan Brown preserves the prettiest petals in epoxy to create stunning jewelry and small home decor items—she even grows some of the flowers she includes in her designs. Give your loved ones flowers that will last all year long, or buy yourself flowers to celebrate your birth month or honor a special memory. These floral finds can add a special touch to your favorite outfit, too.









Green Thumb Botanicals Tiffany Fess makes it easy for anyone from novice to green thumb to grow unique heirloom varieties of flowers, fruits, and vegetables you’ll love. Start your garden with these special seeds saved from her farm. She also dries flowers you can display all year long to chase away the gloomy winter days and add a spectacular succulent arrangement to your plant collection. Visit her booth to connect with nature and support a local farmer.

BJewell Studio Brooke Jewell captures elegant details from nature to ensure you’re surrounded by bright, bold blooms in every season. Her original artwork is the perfect gift for the nature enthusiast in your life. It also makes a one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gift. Brooke uses watercolors and oil paints to recreate every unique feature you never want to forget from your favorite flowers, fruits, and more. If you or your favorite gift recipients prefer experiences over stuff, you can also sign up for a painting class.

Mon Valley Mushrooms Jamie Brown and Lucas Sieber grow mushrooms that are almost too beautiful to eat—and you’ll be impressed at how delicious and nutritious they are. You can purchase fresh mushrooms or buy an easy-to-grow take-home kit. Brown and Sieber also offer dried and powdered varieties of mushrooms they’ve harvested and handcrafted tinctures to harness the infinite properties of these fungi. Gardeners of every level love watching these spores mature into miraculous mushrooms.









Made With Love Skincare Krista Mitchell crafts plant magic, transforming herbs and flowers from her family’s garden into natural skin care products for all ages and skin types. She combines the highest-quality ingredients in her balms, tonics, serums, salves, and more to give you a gorgeous glow while healing and rejuvenating your skin. Mitchell is offering an exclusive gift set for Mother’s Day—pre-order now and choose “pick up at the Spring Fling Market” to receive a free gift with your purchase.

You’ll find many more vendors and live music at the market, plus treats and eats from bakers, chefs, and foodies alike. Learn more about all of the Spring Fling vendors, then RSVP on Facebook.

