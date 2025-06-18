Places to Dine, Rain or Shine

These are the BOM25 picks for Best Outdoor Dining.

Photographed by c arla Witt Ford

Summer is here for real, and that means evenings outside with friends over long, relaxed meals. These are our readers’ picks for the Best Outdoor Dining in 2025.

No. 6

Courtesy of Table 9

Table 9 gastropub at 40 Donley Street in the Wharf District offers elevated dinner and Saturday and Sunday brunch menus and a full bar with happy hour specials. The modern space on the rail-trail makes for relaxed dining, and the spacious patio overlooking the river is the perfect spot for summer drinks and meals.

No. 5

Courtesy of Mountain State Brewing Co.

Mountain State Brewing Co., one of the oldest distributing microbreweries in the state, is known for its artisan pizzas and flagship and seasonal ales. It has spots in Morgantown and Star City—but it’s the Morgantown location’s rail-trail-side deck that makes it an especially great place for summer dining.

No. 4

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

Located at Cheat Lake Marina, Dockside Grille provides lunch and dinner with a view. The Grille has options for land and sea lovers with the freshest ingredients available, with a lakeside deck with live music most Fridays and Saturdays through the summer.

No. 3

courtesy of The Lakehouse Restaurant

The Lakehouse Restaurant offers a big menu of American food at Sunset Marina at Cheat Lake. The grand patio is one of the best places in town to see the sunset!

No. 2

Courtesy of Mario’s Fishbowl

A Morgantown classic, Mario’s Fishbowl is a townie go-to for wings and “fish bowls” of beer, plus other great pub fare. The covered patios as the Richwood and Suncrest locations are favorite spots for long summer evenings with friends.

No. 1

Courtesy of Tropics

Tropics Restaurant and Bar has won BOM Best Outdoor Dining eight years in a row, and for great reasons. Tropics brings island life to Morgantown with authentic Hawaiian dishes, an expansive, lushly planted outdoor seating area, and dedicated cocktails bars that make you feel like you’re at the beach. Go for the live music this summer, stay for the best outdoor dining in town!

