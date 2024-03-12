Pizza Al’s—More Than a Specially Priced Pizza

The 20-inch pizza for $9.99 Grand Opening Special at Pizza Al’s & Bar is a thank you to Morgantown.

Long ago, the “five-buck pizza” was Pizza Al’s claim to fame. “People say it’s what got them through college,” says Albino “Pizza Al” Roperti’s daughter, Rachel.

Now Pizza Al’s has brought astounding prices back with its $9.99 20-inch Grand Opening Special at Pizza Al’s & Bar on Saratoga Avenue. “This is our thank you to the community,” says Rachel, “a ‘try out our new location’ special. We have our original menu with pizzas, hoagies, and calzones and, since we have a bar, we’ve added appetizers like wings and fries.”

It’s a price unmatched anywhere in town for pizza that is still crafted from dough made fresh on-site and hand-tossed, just like it was when Al opened his first pizza shop in Morgantown in the 1960s.

The new location has two rooms. You can enjoy that pizza special with family on the pizza shop side, or you can order it in a bar setting on the other side, with large-screen TVs and beer, wine, and mixed drinks. The site—the closest bar by far to the WVU Coliseum—has special significance to the family, which owned a house that, until recently, stood next door. “We needed the parking!” says Albino Roperti with a shrug and a smile. Thanks to that, Pizza Al’s & Bar offers plenty of free parking.

Asked what has made Pizza Al’s so popular for over half a century, Rachel says, “My dad does it with a lot of love.”

Pizza Al’s & Bar is open seven days a week, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.