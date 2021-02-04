A chance meeting in Morgantown, and a romantic effort to find Pizza Aisle Girl, has social media swooning.

photographed by Holly Leleux-Thubron

When Pizza Aisle Guy (he’s asked to remain anonymous) hit the grocery store at the end of January on a Friday afternoon like any other, he never imagined he might find true love while contemplating his frozen pizza purchase. He noticed Pizza Aisle Girl brooding over her own frozen pizza options and suggested she try a cauliflower crust. She lamented about the chemicals that go into such foods, so Pizza Aisle Guy offered some other suggestions. She told him she was a vegetarian that ate pepperoni. He chuckled at the absurdity of the statement.

They moved on from the frozen pizza aisle, bumping into each other again at the self-checkout. Pizza Aisle Guy admits this was no accident. They chatted a bit more before Pizza Aisle Girl left the store for good.

Pizza Aisle Guy panicked a bit, contemplating returning to Kroger every Friday afternoon in hopes of seeing her again. That might take a while. He weighed launching a social media campaign, but thought better of it. Instead, he went “old school” and placed an ad in the local newspaper. He knew it was a long shot.

In the ad, he offered clues and asked questions that only Pizza Aisle Girl could answer. He also posted the ad on social media, which was shared a hundred times over by locals who were inspired by this modern love story and who collectively rooted for Pizza Aisle Couple. Colasante’s Ristorante and Pub in Westover and Gene’s Beer Garden both caught wind of the story and offered to host the couple’s first date.

Pizza Aisle Guy created a Facebook page where he’s been giving updates on his quest. He did find Pizza Aisle Girl, and the pair has had a few phone conversations. Pizza Aisle Guy says Pizza Aisle Girl is the sweetest person. “I’m actually quite taken with how caring and kind she ended up being,” he says.

The pair had their first official date last night, and you’ll want to stay tuned to the page to learn how the rest of the story unfolds. “This whole thing has been such a positive thing,” Pizza Aisle Guy says. “I’ve had so much fun. It’s been an adventure, and it’s actually brought a lot of happiness and joy to the people rooting for us.”

If a romance for the ages blossoms, local grocery stores could get even busier with love-seeking singles spending way more time selecting frozen foods. And if Pizza Aisle Couple ends up getting married in the Sabraton Kroger, we might even feature the nuptials in WV Weddings magazine.