Picnic Perfection

A new business offers a unique way to celebrate your next special event.

courtesy of Picture Perfect Picnics

Admit it: When your spouse suggests ‘“date night,” you squeal with delight at the thought of a little time alone, and then settle on doing the same ’ole things you always do for date night. No more. Chelsea Westfall launched a new business just over two weeks ago called Picture Perfect Picnics, and she’s already booked up through June, she says. The response to her idea has been tremendous. In fact, she’s done six picnics since May 1.

Westfall grew up in Follansbee. Her mom was always crafty with decor and flowers, and her dad worked his way up to chef at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Weirton. She draws inspiration from both of her parents to create picnics that are, well, picture-perfect. She creates a luxury picnic setting in the location of your choice, which could be as close as your own backyard or as remote and secluded as you like. Packages include an elegant atmosphere and tea for two, or really good food that she prepares from her own treasured recipes, or even plates of delectable sweets perfect for an indulgent afternoon.







Westfall says people can go to her with their own ideas or leave all the details up to her. “When people tell me about a special event coming up, I just want to help make it the most memorable experience for them by adding special touches,” she says. The idea is perfect for proposals, anniversaries, birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, and practically any other occasion.

Learn more about Picture Perfect Picnics on Westfall’s website or Facebook page. You can also buy a gift certificate so that your special someone can help plan a perfect future picnic.