Pickle Me This

No matter which part of town you live in, you can play pickleball close to home.

Pickleball has definitely taken hold in Morgantown. These days, we can play indoors or outdoors just about any time we want on more than 20 courts. It’ll soon be easier still, with another 10 courts opening at two locations in August and even more in a new location next year.

There’s pickleball instruction and tournament play, too. Mylan Park offers private and group pickleball clinics, pickleball leagues, and a youth pickleball camp taking place mornings this July 15–19 and will host the second annual West Virginia Pickleball Championship in September.

Here’s a rundown of the courts operating across town this summer and the new ones in planning and construction now.

INDOORS

West View Tennis Center, 518 Fairmont Road, Westover, 304.292.4841

Three indoor courts are currently being refreshed and expected to re-open late June 2024—right around now. No membership is needed—drop in and pay $12/hour, first come, first served. Summer hours are 9 a.m.–1 p.m. and 4–8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. weekends.

Mylan Park Sports Complex at the Ruby Community Center, Mylan Park Lane, 304.973.9733

12 indoor courts are free for MyPark Pass members and $8/day for drop-ins. The facility is open 8 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sundays, but check the drop-in schedule for availability on specific dates.

OUTDOORS

Westover City Park, Rousch Drive, Westover—for additional information, call Westover City Hall at 304.296.6860 and ask for Jason Stinespring

Four courts available to the public for free during daylight hours.

Granville Park, 433 Dents Run Boulevard, Granville, 304.288.3881

Two courts are open to public use for free. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with deposit, you can use their nets—after 4, bring your own.

Outdoor courts coming soon

Krepps Park, 1235 Parkview Drive, Morgantown

The park’s four pickleball courts are being refurbished now. When they re-open at the beginning of August, they will be free for the public to use dawn ’til dusk, first come, first served.

Mylan Park Sports Complex at the Ruby Community Center, Mylan Park Lane

Six courts are under construction now and expected to open in August 2024.

Marilla Park, 799 East Brockway Avenue, Morgantown

Six courts are planned for the fall of 2025.