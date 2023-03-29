A new children’s boutique has opened in the Seneca Center just in time for spring.

Courtesy of Peri+Co

For Jordan Groves Liverman, making children’s clothes wasn’t the initial plan. She was working as a respiratory therapist when her daughter was born in 2017, and she soon became a stay-at-home mom in search of an outlet. “I wanted my daughter to wear all the cute things, but that was hard on one income,” she says. Using her creative skill set and mastering the art of sewing, Liverman was able to create those pieces she was looking for. “When I started creating more, I made a page on Facebook, and it got popular.” Her creations were a hit, and now she’s opened her very first storefront here in Morgantown’s Seneca Center.

Peri+Co is an eclectic and beautiful mix of color and pattern that you won’t find anywhere else. It’s chic and fun clothing that brings a touch of whimsy without the tired limits of the mass manufactured items you’d find in larger chain stores. Pieces are light and movable while staying stylish, so these kiddos are set to take on the world.

The handmade designs are a labor of love, though demand has Liverman bringing in extra help. She partnered with WVU’s fashion program to take on interns to help manage activities from socials to sewing.

The shop itself is made of color, with fun murals and swaths of pink and blue covering the walls—“The Future is Bright,” one reads. The clothes are arranged artfully around the shop, interwoven with a variety of accessories—hats, bows, headbands, bags, kid-friendly products—and even a few baby items, such as diaper bags, sleep sacks, and swaddles. And of course, you can’t have a small business in Morgantown without offering some “old gold and blue” gear.

“I’ve had such a loyal customer base since I started,” Liverman says. So loyal, in fact, that many of the young children you see wearing Peri+Co designs have been doing so since they were newborns. “A lot of these kids I’ve seen grow up before my eyes. I feel like I’m a part of milestones—I love seeing the pictures and getting to be a part of that.”











The boutique just celebrated its grand opening with great success, but its online presence is still available for remote shoppers. Visit Peri+Co’s Facebook page to check out the latest creations, or visit the shop in person at 709 Beechurst Avenue.

