Perfect Time for a Light Tour

There are plenty of light displays in and around Morgantown ready to wow families.

courtesy of Oglebay

There’s one activity so entwined in the holiday season that no annoying global pandemic can take it away: Christmas light peeping. There’s something special and good for the soul when the family piles into the car in its comfiest PJs, settles in under warm blankets, and hits the road for a light tour. And if you’ve driven around Morgantown after dark lately, you might agree with us that it seems there are more lights out than in years before. This weekend is the perfect time for a tour. We’ve rounded up a few addresses that you should put in your GPS on your next light tour. Trust us—they’re worth it.

51 Sugar Trace Lane. Tune your radio to 89.1 FM before you get there.

31 Avery Drive. Tune your radio to 99.9 FM, and get a sneak peek here.

1191 Herman Avenue. This family’s display seems to get bigger every year.

And if you fancy a longer trip, head to Fairmont for the Celebration of Lights in Morris Park, which runs nightly. You can even purchase a ticket in advance online. Or check out the huge annual family favorite Winter Festival of Lights display at Oglebay in Wheeling. And if you’re open to a longer drive, head south to Lewisburg and take in the light displays at Christmas at the Fair on the state fairgrounds.