Pepperoni Rolls Your Way

Try it out at Almost Heaven Kettle Corn’s grand opening on Friday, November 10.

Photographed by grace campbell

Pepperoni rolls, in all their wild and wonderful variety, are one of the perks of being a West Virginian.

But what if, when you order one, you could get it finished on the plate as your personally ideal pepperoni roll? That’s what Anthony Semler has brought us with his new storefront, Almost Heaven Kettle Corn and The Pepperoni Roll Bar on Don Knotts Boulevard near Green Bag Road. More about popcorn in a minute—right now, we’re talking pepperoni rolls.

Semler’s shop bakes up three kinds of our official state food fresh every day: plain, with provolone, and with pepper jack. “We use sliced pepperoni, about 20 pieces in each roll,” he says. As a West Virginian, you likely have an opinion on the merits of slices versus sticks, and Semler does, too: With sticks, he says, you sometimes get a bite that’s just bread, but slices can be laid out all the way to the edges.

Pick your base from those three, and they’ll slice it open and lay it out flat. Then they’ll top it with your choice of Oliverio’s peppers, sweet, medium, or hot; house-made hot dog–style chili, mild or hot; queso cheese sauce; marinara sauce; banana peppers; and jalapeños. A toasty minute in the oven, and there you have it: your perfect pepperoni roll.

Right there in the same shop, you can get some of the Almost Heaven Kettle Corn we’ve all loved for years. Seven flavors are available at any one time. Four—the classic Sweet & Salty, movie-style Butter Popcorn, Heavenly Cheddar, and Caramel Corn—are always available. Two other current favorites are Chocolate Caramel and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Semler says, and White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice will be in the shop until around Thanksgiving. Those last three flavors will rotate out for others from time to time—coming soon is Andes Mint: Sweet & Salty topped with melted Andes mints and crushed candy canes.

The shop’s regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. But if you go to the grand opening any time during operating hours on Friday, November 10, you’ll find discounts and giveaways, with a grand giveaway of a pepperoni roll with one topping each week for a year.

