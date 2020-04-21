Pepperoni Roll Stimulus

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

West Virginians love their pepperoni rolls, and who makes the best in the state is a highly coveted honor. Here are five West Virginia businesses that all vie for that title. Consider buying a dozen rolls for dinner tonight—or order online for a future meal. It will help out these small West Virginia businesses and give you one less night to worry about what’s for dinner.

1. Country Club Bakery has been making pepperoni rolls in Fairmont since 1927. These are considered some of the best around and, in fact, are the top pick for Best of West Virginia honors bestowed by readers of WV Living magazine. Order one, or a dozen, here.

image courtesy of Country Club Bakery

2. D’Annunzio’s Bakery is a Clarksburg institution and is still baking up its version of pepperoni roll goodness each day. You can order a single roll or a dozen and have them delivered right to your doorstep. Order here.

image courtesy of D’annunzio’s

3. If you’re in the Eastern Panhandle, check out the pepperoni rolls from A Step In Time Bake Shop, where they pile in slices of pepperoni and cheese. These are to die for and you can order them online here.

image courtesy of A Step In Time Bake Shop

4. Locals in the Metro Valley swear by the pepperoni rolls at The Bucket in Dunbar. Pick some up or have them delivered to your house. You can do either right here.

image courtesy of The Bucket

5. And don’t forget about Oliverio’s peppers. Heap them on top of a freshly heated roll for a spicy and delicious treat. Buy them here.

image courtesy of Oliverio Peppers

