Peek Behind the Canvas

The annual Mo’town Studio Tour invites curious art lovers to have a closer look.

image courtesy of Mo’town Studio Tour

If you missed the fun the first time around, it’s back, and bigger than before—the Mo’town Studio Tour. This second annual tour opens five host artists’ studios to the public, each including one or more guest artists. Meet almost 20 makers working in everything from wood and ink to clay and bronze and get a look inside their processes by visiting the studios of:

images courtesy of Bryn Perrott, Jamie Lester, Lisa Giuliani, Jen Allen, and Shalya Marsh

Potter Jen Allen , hosting ceramicist Jenna Vanden Brink, metalsmith Maia Leppo, and potter Birdie Boone.

Potter and jewelry-maker Lisa Giuliani , hosting printmaker Leslie Norris and dollmaker and Handcrafted Cooperative founder Megan Ursic.

Jamie Lester of Nampara Sculpture and Arts , hosting printmaker Eddie “Spaghetti” Maier, ceramic sculptor Kevin Kauffman, painter Jessie Haring, and others.

Ceramics artist Shalya Marsh , hosting jewelry-makers Mai Orama Muñiz and Erica Millner of Mio Studio and mask-maker Rebecca Ozbolt.

Printmaker Bryn Perrott , hosting Max Perrott.

Studios will welcome guests on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday the 18th from noon to 4 p.m. Most stops will be set up outdoors this year, and masks are mandatory.

Learn more about the host and guest artists and find an interactive map of the tour at motownstudiotour.com. Get the latest updates on the event’s Facebook page.