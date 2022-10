It’s the mountaineers versus the Baylor bears tonight in Morgantown

Courtesy of WVU Athletics, photograph taken by Dale Sparks

WRITTEN BY MORGANTOWN MAGAZINE STAFF

The WVU Mountaineers welcome the Baylor Bears to Mountaineer Field at 7 p.m. tonight. The two teams have met up just 10 times. While WVU has the edge, 6–4, Baylor won 45–20 when they squared off in Waco in October 2021. Tonight’s game airs on FS1.

Be ready for the game with this Baylor primer:

Texas was still a republic claimed by Mexico when Baylor University was chartered in the town of Independence in 1845, making it the oldest institution of higher education in the state.

The university moved in 1886 from Independence to Waco, Texas, halfway between Austin and Dallas.

Before each home game, the entire freshman class, acting together as the Baylor Line, sprints onto the field and forms a human tunnel to greet the football team.

Baylor students chose the bear as their mascot in 1914. A live bear named Ted came to the university courtesy of the U.S. Army in 1917 and thrilled fans at the BU–Texas A&M football game. Today, a bear habitat in the center of campus houses the beloved North American black bear Lady and is one of the most visited sites in Waco.

Baylor fans do the three-part “Sic ‘em Bears” hand gesture when their teams need crowd support: “Heyyyy!”—the claw is held high, shaking with power. “Sic ‘em!”—the claw slices down diagonally like a bear slashing at its prey. “Bears!”—the claw is raised high again, as if raising the heart of its victim.



Enjoy the game! If you mix these Bear Paw Cookies up before kickoff, you can pop them into the oven at half-time and they’ll be ready to celebrate what we hope will be a WVU victory in the end.

Baylor Bear Paw Cookies Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Dessert Ingredients 1 box milk chocolate brownie mix

¼ cup butter melted and cooled to room temperature

1 large egg

2 teaspoons water

60 peanuts split into halves about ⅓ cup or almond slices

30 chocolate candy kisses Instructions Preheat oven to 350°.

In a large bowl combine brownie mix, butter, water, and egg. Stir with fork to combine into stiff dough. Dough will seem dry, but will moisten as you stir. Knead briefly by hand in the bowl, if preferred.

Working with 1 even tablespoon of dough at a time, roll dough into balls and place on ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Cover remaining dough between batches to prevent drying.

Press candy pieces, points down and flat surfaces up, into the centers of the uncooked cookies. Press four peanut halves, split sides down, into the edge of each cookie to form claws.

Bake for 11 minutes or just until edges are set. Cookies may appear slightly undercooked, but do not over-bake. Cool 1 minute on pans. Transfer to wire racks with a thin metal spatula and cool completely. Store in closed containers.

note: Have chocolate kisses unwrapped and peanut halves at hand when rolling dough into balls. If you wait very long to decorate the dough balls, their surfaces will begin to dry out and the peanut “claws” may not stick as well after baking. Keyword cookie

MAKENNA SPANGLER CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

