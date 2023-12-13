Party in Style This Winter

The Silo in the Square in Granville now offers a full range of event packages and catering services.

Just in time for our holiday-season guests and ready for winter events, The Silo in the Square is pleased to announce that it now offers full-service packages and catering for a stress-free experience.

Conveniently located just minutes from the heart of Morgantown and Exit 152 off of Interstate 79, the Silo in the Square’s rustic-meets-industrial space is perfect for your small winter family reunion, birthday party, bridal or baby shower, rehearsal dinner, or intimate wedding.

We offer two indoor spaces:

Our Barn is ideal for a small party or reception and holds a bar for your drink service.

If your event is closer to 75, we recommend our larger Chapel space.

Guests attending your event will pass through our festive courtyard—available for your use in fair weather—and the Silo. Both spaces are characterized by cozy wood accents, and the two may be rented together for larger gatherings.

We have an extensive collection of seasonal and color-themed decor items that are available as add-on packages.

Your event may be catered by our on-site preferred vendors: the new restaurant The F.A.R.M., run by celebrated West Virginia chef Dale Hawkins of Fish Hawk Acres, or This and That Bakery and Catering, which will offer grazing tables, desserts, and more. And we are now equipped to offer a wide range of alcohol options as well as bartending.

Get a feel for our space by checking out our Instagram. Then, for more information or to book your event, visit our website.

