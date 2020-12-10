Park Loop Trail at Westover City Park

This walking and biking trail in Westover loops, climbs, and rounds a pond.

If you haven’t been to Westover Park since the last Mon County Fair was held there a decade ago, it’s time you gave it another look. Between the ballfields in the lower park and the playground equipment behind Westover City Hall in the upper park lies a wooded hillside with minimal undergrowth for that gracious understory feel. The picnic pavilions can host groups of several sizes, and there are tennis courts and covered bocce courts for friendly competition.





And there’s the double-loop Park Loop Trail. Park at the recycling center on DuPont Road just past City Hall and find your way to the unpaved but well-cleared path. Keep your eyes open for a posted map, or just explore. If you stay between there and a pond that’s off to your right, it’s a relatively level walk. If your rail-trail walks have left you hungering for a little elevation gain, head to the part of the outer loop that lies beyond the pond—the trail dips, crosses a lovely pair of bridges, and climbs back toward City Hall. The outer loop is about a mile long and the inner loop is ⅓-mile, perfect for a quick hike on a busy day or jaunt with the dog.