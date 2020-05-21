Outside Called—She Misses You

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business during Memorial Day weekend.

There’s a long weekend coming up and no good reason that your extra day off should be spent at home. Keep safe, maintain your social distancing, and have a blast on the water (or land) to celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer.

1. Rent a single or two-person tandem kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or canoe from the folks at Padlz Canoe & Kayak Rental on Cheat Lake. Trip times are 10 a.m., nooon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

image courtesy of Padlz

2. Mountain Surf Paddle Sports in Fayetteville is offering contact-free paddleboard rentals, and it serves both the Summersville Lake and New River Gorge areas. It also offers SUP classes, SUP yoga, and guided tours on several waterways.

image courtesy of Mountain Surf Paddle Sports

3. No boat, no problem at Sutton Lake Marina. It rents all kinds of fun, from double-deck pontoon boats with water slides to jet skis, pedal boats, and paradise pads—floating water pads that fit up to 10 people.

image courtesy of Sutton Lake Marina

4. There’s plenty of water fun waiting at North Bend Outfitters in Ritchie County. You can rent pretty much any kind of water vessel—then switch to a bike for a peaceful ride down the nearby rail-trail.

image courtesy of North Bend Outfitters

5. If you prefer to stay on dry land, head south for a weekend of ATV adventure on the famous Hatfield-McCoy trails. You can even rent trail vehicles here.

image courtesy of Trails Heaven

