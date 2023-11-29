Out on The F.A.R.M.

The Food. Arts. Recreation. Market. brings Appalachian flavors and retail to Granville, just outside Morgantown.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

While you were recovering from Thanksgiving dinner or out enjoying Small Business Saturday, a new retail shop and restaurant opened in Granville: The F.A.R.M. The Food. Arts. Recreation. Market. is a collaboration between beloved West Virginia chef Dale Hawkins of Fish Hawk Acres and WV Living magazine owner Nikki Bowman Mills, and it’s chock full of Appalachian goodness.

The restaurant side of The F.A.R.M. offers homestyle entrees on a schedule of daily specials and “worldly wieners”—unique and flavorful hot dogs and sausage creations like the Atomic Dog with andouille sausage, Dijon mustard, collard green chow chow, and freshly grated sweet potato. There are also grab-and-go meals like meatloaf dinners, lasagna, and sandwiches, soups, and salads as well as snacks, coffee, and espresso drinks.

The retail side is a fun display of art, antiques, West Virginia–made products, locally crafted items, and products about West Virginia. You can find gifts ranging from bath and body care and West Virginia–themed casual wear to canned specialty foods, a curated selection of books, and nostalgic toys and games. Many makers are household names in West Virginia, like Allegheny Treenware, Appalachian Glass, J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, Thomas Work, and WVU Press, and others are new for shoppers to discover.

“The F.A.R.M. is an extension of what we already do in our publications at New South Media: champion small businesses and the importance of community. We’ve worked really hard to create a unique gathering spot where your hard-earned dollars have an even greater impact on the local economy,” says Bowman Mills. “In addition to the wide range of products, lunch menu, and grab-and-go options, we’ll be adding poetry slams, a book club, floral arrangement classes, and cooking classes.”

So follow The F.A.R.M. on Facebook and stay tuned! Located in New South Square at 1179 Main Street in Granville, it’s open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.–2 p.m., with the hot lunch menu available six days, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

