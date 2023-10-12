Mama K’s Kitchen now offers catering tailored to tailgates.

Photos courtesy of Mama K’s Kitchen

Located conveniently off of I-79, Mama K’s Kitchen is the perfect stop to grab food before heading into town for next week’s game. And if you’re looking for something to take and share, the new Tailgate Package is a must-have.

The prepared feast includes three strombolis, one full tray of snacking meatballs, 10 tomato-cucumber or pasta salads, and two loaves of Italian bread. It feeds 15-20 people but is customizable and scalable. Simply call the restaurant to customize your catering. For home games occurring on Saturdays, orders must be in by Wednesday night. For any other orders, Mama K’s requires a 3-day notice.

Mama K’s offers this package as a starting point, hoping customers find customizations for their order that will make all of their tailgating friends happy and full. “This is a really good option for people who put on a great spread but want a week off,” says Kelsey Kirby, owner of the recently-opened Italian eatery.

The total before tax and gratuity is $200, and orders can be called in or placed online. Pickup for the tailgate food can be done during normal hours of operation, which is 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

The next WVU home game will be October 21 against Oklahoma State University. Orders for Mama K’s Tailgate Package must be in no later than the night of Wednesday, October 18, so place yours soon!

