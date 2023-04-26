On the Runway

Don’t miss this year’s WVU student fashion show, coming up on May 4.

Courtesy of WVU Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising

Once a year, we are treated to a runway event showcasing the work of students in the fashion, dress, and merchandising program at WVU. This year’s show takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the WVU Erickson Alumni Center.

Fashions on display will demonstrate student work with:

Novel industry practices that weave handcraft elements such as fabric manipulations or surface embellishments with technologies like digital or 3-D printing;

Sustainability practices that reduce what’s left behind in the cutting-room through zero-waste pattern-making; and

Garments designed to transform from one look to another.

Senior collections, the highlight of the show, include inspirations that make use of vintage textiles like feed sacks, incorporate family Polaroid photos, and play on Appalachian stereotypes.

Five models will participate this year through Runway of Dreams, a foundation that empowers people who have disabilities to express themselves with confidence through fashion and beauty inclusion.

This year’s fashion show is emceed by one of the most familiar and beloved voices in West Virginia broadcasting: Tony Caridi. Tickets are $35. Reserve early—seating is limited.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN