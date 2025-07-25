Making a blast from the past fashion-forward.

Images c ourtesy of Old School

Partners Shelby Cavender and Tyler Jefferies are the owners of Morgantown’s newest thrift store, Old School at 360 High Street. It’s one of several clothing boutiques that have opened recently downtown, including Haus of Fashions and The Retail Lab. Get a look at how these two WVU seniors plan to amp up Morgantown’s street cred:

How has your business evolved over time?

Shelby Cavender: Tyler primarily started with selling sneakers. In February of 2024, we decided to get into clothes on Instagram and online apps. We primarily focused on WVU clothing, because that seemed to do the best with our followers. After a few months, we were able to get a storage unit and set up a shop where people could make an appointment to buy in-person. In the beginning of 2025, we started looking for a retail space, and then we were able to find our storefront on High Street.

How would you describe the shop’s style?

SC: We have a little bit of everything here. We have all kinds of vintage clothing, graphic tees, crewnecks, work wear, jeans. We also sell men’s and women’s sneakers. We also sell hats and records. The space is set up so people have a lounge area to hang out while they shop.

What items are the most popular?

SC: WVU is definitely a best seller, but everything else kind of keeps up with it. I would say T-shirts are something people gravitate towards. Obviously, since it’s summer, people are really liking the jean shorts, and the women’s wear does really well, too.

Why did you want to open the shop?

SC: I’ve always had a love for thrifting. I love and care for the environment, and I think fast fashion takes a toll on that, so if we’re able to help the environment and give people a more affordable and unique option, then that’s my goal.

What events do you have coming up?

SC: We are hosting our third Sip and Thrift on August 16 at The Co-Op on Pleasant Street. There will be us and nine other vintage clothing vendors. There is something for everybody. All the vendors will have a different niche. At that event, there is also a cash bar and an in-house barbeque restaurant.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN