Off the Beaten Path

Pump up your tires, fill your water bottle, and head out to try these fresh cycling routes.

courtesy of Visit Mountaineer Country

The Morgantown area truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re a dog parent on a summer stroll or a connoisseur of fine cigars, Motown’s got you covered. Thanks to Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau (VMC) and partners, it’s also becoming a prime location for cyclists to gear up for their next wild and wonderful joyride.

Last year, David Landis, founder of international trail developer Village to Village Trails, gathered a camera, GPS mapping, and his trusty bicycle to traverse thousands of miles along the hills and hollows of Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties. He was searching for thrilling terrain, stunning views, and vibrant communities—easy things to find in north central West Virginia. His pilgrimage was driven by VMC’s desire to tap one of West Virginia’s greatest hidden gems: gravel cycling. After returning from his trek, Landis joined VMC and West Virginia University’s Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative at the drawing board. What emerged was Mountaineer Gravel, a 1,000-mile network of more than 25 mixed-surface cycling routes rolling out from seven regional hubs, including including Bruceton Mills, Grafton, Mason–Dixon Park, Masontown, Morgantown, Rowlesburg, and Terra Alta.

The routes, available on the Ride with GPS platform under “Mountaineer Gravel WV,” range from 5 to 75 miles, offering something for cyclists of all skill levels. Find easy-breezy cruisin’ on a tranquil rail-trail or an adrenaline rush on the most rugged of rural rides.

The six routes in and near Morgantown coast along the Deckers Creek Trail and Mon River Rail Trail and range as far as Albright, Fairmont, Point Marion, and Reedsville. Beyond the bike, Mountaineer Gravel provides an immersive snapshot of Mountaineer Country through the eyes of a local, highlighting the best places to park your wheels, kick up your feet, and refuel on local grub.

Mountaineer Gravel is shaping a lasting network of cyclists through ongoing route maintenance and opportunities to ride together. Gather your team for the Mountaineer Monster in October—a cryptid-themed overnight scavenger hunt covering hundreds of miles hand-selected by Landis—and stay tuned for future races, day trips, and adventures on West Virginia’s untamed terrain. @mountaineergravel on FB and IG

