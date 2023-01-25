Not Last-Minute

Think Local and order now in time for valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is the most intimate holiday—and what’s more meaningful than a gift that was made locally? Here are just a few ideas you can order soon and have them in time for your special day.

Wildcravt Check out the precise, atmospheric, hand-carved block prints in Morgantown artist Diana Black’s Wildcravt Etsy shop.









Acquired Taste A unique, intricate design hand-burned into wood by Monique Rowe of Acquired Taste in Morgantown makes a memorable gift.

Curated Wonder Consider the gift of experience. One of the Explore West Virginia kits created by Terran Quinlan of Curated Wonder in Morgantown can make Valentine’s Day the start of a beautiful couples or family adventure.

Hinerman Hill Farm How about small-batch granola mixes and a dehydrated sourdough starter from Hinerman Hill Farm in Bruceton Mills?









Made with Love Nourishing, comfortable skin care products are always appreciated—especially when they’re made locally by hand. Krista Mitchell of Made with Love has a passion for creating her own formulations and testing them extensively—and she grows some of the ingredients herself right here in Morgantown.

