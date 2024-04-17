No Excuse for Sitting Home This Weekend

There’s lots going on across Morgantown.

Image courtesy of West Virginia Land Trust

The unofficial kick-off to spring activities seems to be just about Earth Day every year—that’s next Monday, April 22, this year. Here’s a round-up of some of this weekend’s fun.

April 18–21

Matinee and evening times. The play is produced by students and faculty at the WVU College of Creative Arts in its current, expanded Broadway version, adding new characters, providing greater nuance, and introducing previously unheard songs—a fairy tale for the 21st century. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees, $15–$25. Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre, Canady Creative Arts Center, 1436 Evansdale Drive

April 19

5–10 p.m. Local vendors, live music, and comedy. Free; donations welcome. Morgantown Art Party, 218 Walnut Street

6–9 p.m. Celebrate the work of recent WVU graduate Payton Brown at her last show in Morgantown. The Co-op, 131 Pleasant Street

April 19–21

Noon each day. On-site tattooing and piercing from over 200 artists, plus multitudes of vendors and contests. Day pass $20, weekend pass $50, $5 discount with student or military ID, kids under 12 free with a paying adult. Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place, Two Waterfront Place

April 20

10 a.m.–noon. Build nesting materials stations you can take home for your backyard birds. Geared for children but all ages welcome. $5 for WVBG members, $15 for nonmembers. West Virginia Botanic Garden, 1061 Tyrone Road

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Transform your yard into a haven for pollinators with free seeds, demos, and more from master gardeners and pollinator-interested organizations. Mylan Park Mon County Center, 270 Mylan Park Lane

1–4 p.m. Fourth annual Earth Day festival, hosted by the Mon Valley Green Space Coalition and the West Virginia Land Trust. Free and open to the public. Marilla Park Pavilion

1–7 p.m. A tour of West Virginia breweries and a celebration of all beers, including exclusive and rare beers. Vendors and live music. Designated drive, general admission, and VIP, $20–$65. Mylan Park Ruby Community Center, 111 Mylan Park Lane

2:30 p.m. RDVIC’s annual lighthearted, family- and pet-friendly event aimed at raising awareness of sexual violence and support and celebrate survivors for their strength and resilience. Check-in at 2:30 p.m., walk at 3:30, followed by a return to the pavilion for music, food, and prizes, including a prize for the biggest team. Morgantown Market Place Pavilion, 400 Spruce Street

April 21

Noon–6 p.m. Some of the area’s most celebrated artists and makers will set up shop in the Art Museum of WVU’s Museum Education Center. Enjoy live music, food vendors, make-and-take craft stations, and the Art Museum’s current exhibitions. Free. Art Museum of WVU, 20 Fine Arts Drive

