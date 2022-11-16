Cosmo opens in Suncrest Towne Centre.

Image Courtesy of Suncrest Towne Centre. Other Images courtesy of Cosmo.

A new night spot is catering to the 25-plus crowd looking for a fun evening out with friends or a more sophisticated spot for a date. Cosmo is an upscale lounge that focuses on a small plates menu and hand-crafted cocktails. Located in Suncrest Towne Centre, Cosmo also provides a live DJ, a dance floor, and state-of-the-art light and sound for fun all evening long.

We chatted with Bron Kayal, president of Harma Hospitality Group, to learn more.

Question: What was the inspiration behind Cosmo?

Bron Kayal: We took a similar strategy to come up with Cosmo just like our other Harma Hospitality brands in Morgantown—Crab Shack Caribba, Dockside Grille, Nonno Carlo, and Sugar Bar—and that’s focusing on unique concepts that fill a void in the area. The tagline for Cosmo is “Nightlife, Grown Up.” That exactly was our inspiration. In this college town there are a lot of bars that are student-focused. We wanted to provide a space for adults. Although we are a 21-plus venue, our core clientele is 25-plus.

I am going to turn 40 this week, and there is really no other place like this to go to for my circle and plenty of people we know. This age group travels to Pittsburgh for such an experience. Why not Morgantown? We have the clientele, we have the resources. We decided we need to build this here.

Q: How does Cosmo complement the Suncrest development?

BK: Cosmo is a great addition to Suncrest Towne Centre. We have plenty of great restaurants here, with more opening soon. It brings people to the area. There are so many options here that people have the opportunity to make an entire evening out of it, try out different places, and have a great time.

Q: Tell us a little about your food offerings.

BK: Our world-inspired dinner menu takes you around the globe on a journey to be experienced. Our food program focuses on high-quality small plates to be shared amongst friends. We also offer entree options for a full dinner experience,

Q: What are your signature cocktails?

BK: Our hand-crafted cocktails are created with the ultimate guest experience in mind, accompanied by a robust wine and champagne list. Bottle service is available for select liquors.

Q. You’ve only been open a short time, but how has Cosmo been received so far?

BK: Guests are loving it. We already have a lot of repeat guests. We offer an experience that is very unique to the area. The food and drinks have gotten rave reviews. We could not ask for a better opening.

Q: What are your plans for live entertainment?

BK: This 5,500-square-foot luxury and nightlife destination is designed to artfully merge progressive sound and lighting technology with a modern industrial design to indulge guests in an immersive nightlife experience.

Cosmo is open Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

