Night Flyers

Spend an evening appreciating the gentle inhabitants of the evening sky.

Photo by Franco Gancis on Unsplash

Next week is National Moth Week, and WVU Core Arboretum is celebrating as it does every summer: with Moth Night at the Arboretum. Here’s what you can expect if you stop by there next Tuesday, July 25, between 9 and 11 p.m.:

sheets and lights set up in the Arboretum lawn area to attract moths;

experts on hand to identify the moths that show up; and

representatives of the WVU Insect Zoo with displays and live insects.

For the best experience, take a flashlight with you.

Moth Night 2022 saw more than 95 species of moths and many other insects. If it’s raining on Tuesday, Moth Night will be rescheduled—follow the WVU Core Arboretum on FB for updates.

