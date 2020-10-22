‘Nice work, bone daddy!’

Jump-start your Halloween week with The Nightmare Before Christmas this Saturday at Mylan Park.

image courtesy of Jennifer Lainhart

Looking for spooky family fun this weekend? Look no further than Mylan Park, where Movies Among the Mountains continues on Saturday, October 24, with a free screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Settle in with your blanket and chairs in time for the kids to join the 4 p.m. Halloween costume parade, then, at 5, enjoy the classic Tim Burton holiday favorite on the Track and Field Complex’s digital scoreboard.

Masks are required on entry but, inside, there’s plenty of space for guests to spread out, remove their masks, and watch comfortably, says Jennifer Lainhart, director of the Aquatics and Track Center at Mylan Park. Concessions will be available.

In addition to the Halloween festivities, a flu shot tent will operate from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 9 and up, staffed by Mon Health System, Mylan Park’s partner in Movies Among the Mountains. Proof of insurance is required. “Mon Health System is proud to continue our partnership with Mylan Park in such creative ways,” says Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg. “As like-minded organizations, we are committed to the health and wellness of our communities and look forward to celebrating Halloween safely among the mountains.”