New Year–New Skin Sweepstakes

Step into the new year with confidence! Embrace the opportunity for a fresh start with a chance to win a Clear + Brilliant® laser skin treatment courtesy of Spa Roma. A prize valued at $525.

The OG premier med spa in the tri-state area, Spa Roma’s team of trained professionals can guide you on your journey through beauty and wellness, all while emphasizing health and well-being. It first opened in Suncrest in 1994 and expanded to Cheat Lake in 2000. Spa Roma offers state-of-the art medical skincare treatments, pharmaceutical-grade skincare products, facials, massage, and hair and nail services. To expand its medical services, Spa Roma recently partnered with Integrative Aesthetic & Wellness, which has the most progressive and outstanding injection technology for anti-aging the skin. Clients can recharge in Spa Roma’s semi-private relaxation area / sauna or at the on-site Caffé da Vinci, which offers nutritional shakes, coffees, beer, and wine.

From January 29 through February 11, 2024, you can enter to win by completing the form below.

About Clear + Brilliant®

Clear + Brilliant ® is a gentle, affordable, and effective laser skin treatment that utilizes fractional laser technology to address and help prevent signs of aging for both men and women of all ages and skin types.

Little to no downtime—A fresh, youthful look without downtime.

No surgery of injections—Clear + Brilliant ® is non-invasive. No cutting and no needles.

How it works—Clear + Brilliant® works by creating hundreds of thousands of microscopic treatment zones in the upper layers of the skin, which replaces damaged skin cells with healthy tissues, yielding younger-looking skin and a radiant glow. This type of treatment can be used to treat a variety of skin concerns, including fine lines, sun damage, melasma, and uneven skin tone.

If you would like to know more about this amazing treatment click the video below.

See Inside spa Roma