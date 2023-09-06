Fill your ears with these recent albums from West Virginia musicians.

That Grand Old Feeling

If you liked William Matheny’s 2017 album Strange Constellations, you’re going to love That Grand Old Feeling, released August 2023. Matheny’s tunes are steeped in Appalachian storytelling, and this album takes narrative inspiration from the dive motels and roadside haunts of his gigging life. But we’re all looking for that grand old feeling, he says. “Speaking to you pilgrim to pilgrim, I hope you find it.”

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Written when the COVID-19 slow-down interrupted their touring schedule and let them spend time hunting and fishing and reconnecting with their roots, the latest album from many-time Best of Morgantown winners Davisson Brothers Band is a love letter to West Virginia. Chris Davisson described the 12-song release as “the album we’ve been trying to accomplish our whole career.” Look for their video Mountain High.

