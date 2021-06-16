New Sweets at Suncrest Towne Centre

Sugar Bar Sweets + Coffee is baking up moments of joy one treat at a time.







Lauren Kayal of Harma Hospitality Group got into baking when Harma restaurants Crab Shack Caribba and Dockside Grille needed someone to make desserts. After deciding she enjoyed baking and was quite good at it, she took the leap and opened Sugar Bar Sweets + Coffee at Suncrest Towne Centre.

“We help make life a little sweeter with convenient desserts and show-stopping cakes that look as good as they taste,” Kayal says. The shop also has a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks.







Kayal prides herself on her Instagram-worthy cakes, cheesecake waffle cones, and other made-from-scratch confections. Sugar Bar Sweets also offer gluten-free options and coffee pairings. Kayal says her Tres Leches cake or the cinnamon rolls should be the first on your list to try.

Feel like celebrating? Sugar Bar Sweets offers custom cakes for weddings, showers, birthday parties, or any special occasion.

