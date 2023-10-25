New Sculptures in Town

Hear from the artists themselves on Thursday, October 26.

Ascend, Kylie Ford, 2023, steel and wood. Photographed by Devin Lacy .

If you’ve never visited the sculptures on the grounds of WVU’s Canady Creative Arts Center, do yourself a favor and go. Since the fall of 2019, the WVU School of Art and Design has been coordinating a Sculpture Tour, a series of outdoor pieces on two-year loan by nationally recognized artists, and these sculptures are some of the most dynamic public art in town.

An especially good time to go is this Thursday, October 26, at 5 p.m. The installation of four new large-scale outdoor sculptures will be celebrated with the 2023 Sculpture Tour Invitational: a walking tour and dialogue with the exhibiting artists. The Sculpture Tour is sponsored by the WVU School of Art and Design and the Myers Foundations.

This third two-year iteration of the Sculpture Tour series showcases pieces by artists Kay Dartt, Kylie Ford, David Lobdell, and Mary Neubauer. This new collection is particularly exciting, says Associate Professor and Sculpture Tour Coordinator Dylan Collins. “It showcases the tremendous diversity of media, thematic content, and visual style that are hallmarks of contemporary art.”

The Thursday event is free and open to the public.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN