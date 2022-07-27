New Boat Ramp in Granville

And keep an eye out for more facilities to come.

Photographed by Peter Joseph Krch

We’ve seen improvements all over town this summer, from the additions at WestRidge to the long-awaited Mileground Road expansion. But one you may not have noticed is a just-completed roadside project in Granville—and this one benefits boaters.

This project has been in the works for nearly a decade, according to Latina Mayle, executive administrator for the Town of Granville. It takes time to acquire all of the proper permits to work on a waterway, Mayle says. But there is finally a ramp and docking station just off of Main Street in Granville where you can launch your boat into the Mon River. “It’s the only boat launch in Granville,” Mayle says. “Star City has one across the river, but then the next one down the river isn’t until Fort Martin.”

A grassy parking area to the left of the boat launch will soon be replaced by a prepared lot. “There’ll be a gravel area on the right as soon as we cut some additional trees and get some gravel spread,” Mayle says. “We also own a catty-cornered lot that will be the main parking area in the future, and the area right along the river will actually be more of a waterfront park.”

The town also plans to accommodate kayaks and other watercraft in the future. “We just have a pretty basic dock system in at the moment,” Mayle says, “but we hope to install a kayak launch a little further down the road, and then kayaks, paddle boards, jet skis—anything like that—would be welcome.”

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN