Never Enough Paddling

Check out a community festival and get your strokes in at the same time at one of these upcoming West Virginia events.

Courtesy of Morgantown Area Paddlers

Are you ready to dip your kayak in waters beyond the Mon River and Cheat Lake? Lots of flatwater paddling events take place across West Virginia. Here’s a sampling within a few hours’ drive over the coming month or so. Some events also have tubes or kayaks to borrow or rent. If you take your own, don’t forget your personal flotation device and whistle!

Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20

Grafton (45 minutes from Morgantown)

Take part in a paddle or lazy river float on the Tygart Valley River as part of the Tygart Valley River Rally, hosted annually by Save The Tygart Watershed Association. Shuttle, river snorkeling, makers market, live entertainment, and more.

Saturday, July 27

Racine (2h45m)

The Coal River Group in southern West Virginia is one of the most energetic watershed groups in the state. We’ve already missed the organization’s huge annual Tour de Coal, in June. But you can still get to Kevin’s Lazy River Adventure—a 10.5-mile float trip from John Slack Park at Racine down the meandering Big Coal River to Dartmont Park at Ashford, with a free picnic to follow.

Saturday, August 3

Philippi (1h)

Experience an upstream stretch of the Tygart Valley River during the annual Lurch Fest celebrating Philippi native Ted Cassidy and his fondly remembered role as Lurch on The Addams Family. Join the 3-plus-mile paddle organized by the Save The Tygart Watershed Association and the City of Philippi and, afterward, revel in enough good-natured mid-century horror kitsch to tide you over to Halloween. Shuttle, crafts, food and beverage vendors, entertainment.

Saturday, August 24

Buckhannon (1h15m)

A float trip of about 4.5 miles on the Buckhannon River, with a free shuttle. Or just hang out at Riverwalk Park for yoga, food, and entertainment—free use of kayaks and paddleboards available. Hosted by the Buckhannon River Watershed Association.

