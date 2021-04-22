Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Must-Stop Shop

Find sweet treats and savory fare at Almost Heaven in Cheat Lake. 

There’s a new cafe in town that looks like it leapt right off the pages of Instagram. We’re talking about Cheat Lake’s latest addition: Almost Heaven Desserts, the place to go if you have a hankering for great-tasting coffee, salads, and sandwiches, and sweets that look amazing, too. 






Victoria Simon runs the cafe. She’s familiar with the operation and worked it first-hand as the daughter of Patti and Jim Simon, who together own Almost Heaven Desserts and Coffee in Bridgeport. The original location has a tremendous following, and the family hopes that popularity extends to the Morgantown community as well. 

The Simons had been scouting Morgantown locations for a while, hoping to expand north, Victoria explains, but nothing felt quite right until they stumbled upon a space on Cheat Road in the newly constructed Cheat Landing. Now it’s the place to go for a mid-day, coffee-fueled study session, the perfect space for catching up with a great friend, the place to stop for a healthy Acai smoothie bowl handmade for you, and home to some of the most delectable cheesecake varieties around. 

If you’re in the area for lunchtime, consider stopping in for a healthy pre-made salad or fresh-off-the-press panini. The shop offers frozen coffees and milkshakes, too. And be sure to browse the retail section while you wait for cute stuff you never knew you needed






